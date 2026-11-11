Delhi Yamuna Cruise Inaugurated: A Guide To Ticket Price, Timings, Route And How To Book

Visitors to Delhi have another exciting activity to add to their itinerary. Travellers can now enjoy a cruise on the Yamuna River. The Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari has been inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.



The cruise will promote tourism on the stretch of the Yamuna around the Wazirabad barrage.



In an Instagram post, Rekha Gupta highlighted the benefits of the initiative. “Your next family outing can now be a 6-km cruise from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur! Our first Yamuna River Cruise Service is officially here, bringing a fresh way to experience the capital!” she wrote.



Gupta said that every effort has been made to ensure the cruise is a comfortable experience for passengers, from safe drinking water to children's play facilities.





The cruise will run on electric vessels to promote sustainable tourism.



Delhi Yamuna Cruise Guide: Ticket Price



Tickets for the Yamuna cruise are priced at Rs 500 per person.



Delhi Yamuna Cruise Guide: Duration and Timings



The ride will last for about 40 minutes. The service will operate from 9 am to 9 pm every day.



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Delhi Yamuna Cruise Guide: Route And How To Book



Tickets can be booked on the official Delhi Tourism website. The cruise will travel from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur, a distance of about five to six kilometres.



The number of boats offering the cruise is to be increased in the future.



Delhi Yamuna Cruise: Facilities



The boats will be equipped with safety jackets, inboard bio-toilets with zero discharge, and an announcement system. The operators will undertake at least four trips daily.



The operator will be responsible for running a reliable, safe and comfortable service.



Last month, the Delhi government and senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) oversaw the trial runs of the cruise vessel. IWAI and Delhi government agencies had signed an agreement in March last year to develop cruise tourism between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.



The recreation zone near the cruise service will include a musical fountain, food court, adventure sports activities and shopping areas.

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