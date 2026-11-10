Delhi Gets Its First Electric Cruise On Yamuna: Rs 500 Ticket, 40-Minute Ride

For Rs 500, visitors can now take a 40-minute cruise ride on the Yamuna from Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur in Delhi. Delhi's first recreational electric cruise service was launched on Tuesday, with the government promising more boats, a bigger riverfront, and an evening light-and-sound show.

The 30-seater 'Namo Yamuna River Safari' was inaugurated at Sonia Vihar by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, State Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, and other ministers.

The boat would cover about 6 km on a round trip. But the ride is not the only attraction. Visitors who want to spend time at the recreational area without taking the cruise can avail it at Rs 50.

Inside the vessel, the lower deck has air-conditioning, white-cushioned seating, and round windows overlooking the river. The upper deck is open on the sides and covered by a canopy.

Officials said that the two decks would offer passengers different ways to enjoy the ride: the air-conditioned cabin during warmer weather and the upper deck for winter sunshine. The announced passenger capacity is 30 per trip.

Near the jetty, where passengers board and disembark, the government has set up a recreational area with food outlets and gaming activities. It also has a play zone for children, shopping spaces, and adventure activities such as skating and rock climbing.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said a musical fountain would be operated every evening, with a light-and-sound show telling stories associated with Lord Krishna and the Yamuna. The planned show includes the Kaliya Daman episode.

"Delhi has never witnessed such a view of Yamuna Maiya before," Mishra said, inviting residents to visit the site.

According to the minister, the idea is to transform the riverbank into a spot where families can spend a quality afternoon, not simply board a boat and leave. "Apart from this safari, we have created recreational spaces as well, for people to get a picnic-like experience," he said.

Mishra said the number of trips would increase and more vessels would be introduced. "Trips will definitely be increased. We will be adding more boats also," he added.

The service is expected to run for most of the year, but operations may be suspended during extreme summer conditions or floods. Mishra said that the government also plans to develop recreational facilities along a five- to seven-kilometer stretch of the riverfront.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the cruise gave Delhi residents an experience for which they earlier had to travel to other cities. She described it as reflecting people's faith and devotion towards "Maa Yamuna".

The service is part of efforts to expand river tourism and promote cleaner inland transport, added Sonowal.

The cruise project has been developed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India along with the Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Tourism, and other Delhi government agencies.

How Clean Is The Yamuna?

The cruise operates on the comparatively cleaner northern stretch of the Yamuna, upstream of Wazirabad. The water quality, however, changes sharply as the river flows further through Delhi.

Mishra claimed that 60 per cent of the work to clean the Yamuna had been completed. He added that the remaining 40 per cent would take another two to two-and-a-half years. "Delhi residents have never seen such a clean and clear Yamuna before. This is the picture of a changing Delhi," he said.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said that around half of the 52-km stretch passing through the capital had been cleaned in the past 18 months. He claimed smaller drains entering the Yamuna between Palla and Wazirabad had been tapped and cleaned, while the next phase would focus on Wazirabad to Kalindi Kunj.

Verma appealed to residents not to dump plastic or religious offerings in the river.

Water-quality data shows why cleaning work and clean water cannot be treated as the same thing.

According to September 2026 monitoring figures, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) reading at Palla was 2 mg/l, within the bathing-water limit of 3 mg/l. At ISBT Bridge, downstream, it rose to 30 mg/l - ten times the limit. Higher BOD readings indicate greater organic pollution.

Delhi has its first river cruise. The challenge now is to make the Yamuna beyond the safari route cleaner too.