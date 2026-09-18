Applying For A New Passport? Latest Fees And Validity Updates You Should Know

New changes in terms of passports have been announced by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). As per the new amendments, the ministry has revised passport fees and the validity of minor passports. So, if you are planning to apply for one, here are some key rules you should know:

New Passport Rules 2026: What Travellers Should Know

Important Update On The Validity Of Minor Passports

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced that ordinary 36-page passports issued to children under the age of 15 years will now be valid for five years or until the child turns 18, whichever is the earliest. Under the earlier rules, a 36-page ordinary passport issued to a child below 15 years of age was valid for five years or until the child turned 15, whichever happened first. But now under the new rules, such passports will now remain valid for 5 years or till the child turns 18. The change specifically applies to 36-page ordinary passports for children below 15.

Also Read: Flying With A Baby Just Got 50% Costlier As IndiGo Raises Multiple Passenger Fees

What Does It Mean For Parents?

The change could reduce the need for passport renewals for some children. For example, under the new rules, if a five-year-old get a passport, it will be valid until the age of 10 (5 years later). If a 10-year-old gets a passport, it will be valid till the age of 15. But if a 14-year-old gets a passport, it will not be valid till the age of 18. It will expire in 5 years but since the person will turn 18 in 4 years, it will expire at 18.

Passport Fees Increases For Adults And Minors

The ministry has also updated passport fees. The new fee structure is applicable to fresh passports, renewals, Tatkaal applications, replacement of lost or damaged passports, and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs). If you are a minor, a fresh passport or re-issue of a 36-page passport under the normal category will now cost Rs 1,750. Earlier, it was Rs 1,000. A 36-page Tatkaal passport will now cost Rs 3,000.

If you are an adult, a 36-page ordinary passport that cost Rs 1,500 earlier would now cost Rs 2,500 for a fresh application or renewal.

Also Read: Kerala To Launch Budget Tours To Lakshadweep, Hyderabad From September 22

For a 60-page passport, the fee has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500. Even for Tatkaal services, a 36-page passport issued under the Tatkaal scheme now costs Rs 5,000. The 60-page passport will cost Rs 6,000. Under Tatkaal, the fee for replacing a lost or damaged 60-page passport has been increased from Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,500.