Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Gets Fired For Twerking On The Job

A flight attendant's viral TikTok video ended up costing her job. Nelle Diala, who was working as a flight attendant with Alaska Airlines for over six months was reportedly fired from her job after recording a twerking video while at work, the New York Post reported. After losing her job for "violating" the airline's "social media policy", Diala set up a GoFundMe page for financial support. The twerking and dancing video, posted by Diala on her personal social media account, went viral on TikTok and Instagram. The video was captioned, "ghetto bih till i D-I-E, don't let the uniform fool you."

After being fired, Diala reposted the twerking video with the new caption: "Can't even be yourself anymore, without the world being so sensitive. What's wrong with a little twerk before work, people act like they never did that before." She added the hashtag #discriminationisreal.

According to Diala's GoFundMe page, she posted the "lighthearted video" during a layover. The video was shot in an empty aircraft. She wrote, "It was a harmless clip that was recorded at 6 am while waiting 2 hours for pilots. I was also celebrating the end of probation."

"The video went viral overnight, but instead of love and support, it brought unexpected scrutiny. Although it was a poor decision on my behalf I didn't think it would cost me my dream job," she added.

Also Read: To Wi-Fi Or Not To Wi-Fi On A Plane? Pros And Cons Of Using Internet At 30,000 Feet

Talking about being "wrongfully fired", she said, "My employer accused me of violating their social media policy. I explained that the video wasn't intended to harm anyone or the company, but they didn't want to listen. Without warning, they terminated me. No discussion, no chance to defend myself-and no chance for a thorough and proper investigation."

The seemingly "harmless clip" has led Diala to lose her "dream job". She shared, "Losing my job was devastating. I've always been careful about what I share online, and I never thought this video, which didn't even mention the airline by name, would cost me my career. Now, I am trying to figure out how to move forward."