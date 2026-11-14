After Losing AirPods On A Flight To India, US Woman Didn't Expect This Outcome

Losing something on a flight is the kind of mistake that can ruin your trip. You reach your destination, get off the plane, collect your bags, and suddenly realise something is missing. It can be AirPods, a phone, a Kindle, a wallet or even a laptop. And once you realise you have left it behind, the first thought that runs through your mind is “it's gone.”

For a US woman visiting India, that assumption turned out to be completely wrong. In a video on Instagram, the woman said she accidentally left her AirPods on a flight after arriving in India. Having previously lost belongings at airports in the US without ever getting them back, she wasn't confident about seeing her AirPods again.

In fact, she said she was only “50-50” about whether they would be recovered. Not just that, her husband asked her to forget about it. “This guy, on the other hand, is like, no, they are gone. It's India. They are gone,” she recalled in the video.

But four days later, her AirPods were returned to her. The traveller was clearly surprised by the outcome and credited the staff at Delhi airport for making the effort to locate and return them.

“In the US, I would have never got these back. They would have been gone,” she said, before thanking the Delhi airport staff.

‘This Kind Of Honesty And Effort Was Refreshing'

In the Instagram caption accompanying the video, she explained why the incident stood out to her. She said she had never been able to recover anything she had lost at an airport in the US.

The woman said, “I have never once been able to recover anything lost from the airport in the US. People either stole the items (laptop, Kindle, wallets), or they may have gone lost and found, and no one ever cared enough to reach out, respond and help you get your items back.”

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She continued, “This may be a small thing, but for me this kind of honesty and effort was refreshing. So thanks to the Delhi staff for making this effort. (You guys still stress me out with the security check though) because I really didn't want to have to make my husband buy me a new pair only after a few months."

India Proved Her Wrong

The video was an instant hit on social media. A user wrote, “Welcome to India,” while another said Indian services and interactions can feel “far more peaceful and human.”

Others echoed the sentiment, praising airport and airline staff in India for their honesty and willingness to help passengers recover belongings.

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“Yes. All said and done, airport and airline staff in India are more honest and proactive in contacting you if they find your items. Two years ago, I dropped my wallet on the flight, and within a few hours of reporting it, it was found and delivered to me at my hotel by a motorbike courier,” a comment read.

Sharing a similar experience, a person said, “I got my speaker back thanks to IndiGo.”