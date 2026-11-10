"The Perfect Airport Does Not Exi..." Russian Traveller Changes Her Mind At Delhi T3

Travel can be exhausting, especially when a flight comes with a long layover, hours of waiting and nowhere comfortable to sit. What if the airport makes that waiting time feel a little less tiring? That is exactly what impressed a Russian woman during her visit to Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In a video, the tourist explores Terminal 3 with coffee in hand as she points out small conveniences that make a long wait at the airport comfortable.

As she walks through the terminal, she shows the lounge area where passengers can sit back and relax while waiting for their flights. Among the features that catch her eye are the reclining lounge-style chairs, which allow passengers to stretch out.

The woman also points out the charging socket located next to the seating area. The text on the video read, “The perfect airport does not exi…Delhi terminal 3.”

Also Read: Surat Family Turns Moving Train Coach Into Personal Kitchen, Video Sparks Debate Over Civic Sense

Sharing the video, she wrote, “God bless the person who came up with this.”

The video has become a talking point on Instagram. A user wrote that they had experienced the same benefit during a long layover. “I loved it. I have a layover of over seven hours and the lounge seats saved me.” Another added, “India has the best airports.”

“One of the best places to rest after a long walk,” a comment read.

The video also led to comparisons with other Indian airports. A person asked the Russian traveller to “go and check the Cochin airport too.”

Delhi Airport Is Among India's Busiest

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is India's busiest and handles millions of passengers every year, connecting the capital with destinations across India and around the world.