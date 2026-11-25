Long-distance road travel does not always have to mean compromising on comfort, especially when luxury sleeper buses promise an experience that feels closer to flights. A woman solo traveller recently caught attention after sharing her experience of travelling from Delhi to Varanasi in a sleeper bus for Dev Deepawali.

From plush sleeping arrangements and premium amenities to the overall onboard experience, she offered a glimpse into what travelling across cities in a luxury sleeper bus looks like.

“I'm going to Varasani for Devdeepawali in India's first 7-star sleeper bus,” the woman said as she boarded a luxury bus from Kashmere Gate ISBT. The bus was equipped with private sleeper berths with control panels so that travellers can control the AC temperature. The berths came with curtains on each bunk to provide privacy and comfort during the journey.

“It already looks luxurious. And inside, it feels like you have stepped into the business class of a flight. It has a climate-controlled cabin and comfortable seats,” the woman said.

Sharing the food experience, the woman showed the bus providing a 5-course meal onboard along with a breakfast menu where travellers can pick whatever they want to eat. She was served a welcome drink right after boarding. The trip included a stop at a premium highway restaurant.

The woman highlighted special safety features for solo female travellers. “For solo female travellers, there are advanced-level safety features, premium rest stops, and sanitised facilities,” she added.

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Take a look at the video:

This experience reflects how India's intercity bus travel is gradually embracing a more luxurious and comfortable approach. Previously, in another video, a content creator showed his bus journey from Darjeeling to Kolkata.

He started the video by revealing that a sleeper Dream Cruiser bus changed the way he used to view bus rides. As the creator entered inside the bus, he was fascinated with the lit-up cabin that resembled a “gaming setup of a 16-year-old”, modern and a bit flashy.

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Describing the amenities of the bus, he revealed that each bunk had its own TV screen with a remote and attached headphones. There were OTT subscriptions available too for the passengers.

The most striking feature of the bus was that there were bus hostesses on board, and passengers were served a KFC meal. The meal tray included a juice, cake, bottled water, and KFC rice bowl, which the creator did not expect. He revealed that the ticket cost him Rs 1200, including food.