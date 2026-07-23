This Epic 3500 Km Walking Trail Takes Hikers Across Six Countries

A new long distance hiking trail is giving adventure lovers the chance to walk across six European countries on one incredible journey, according to The Metro. The Wolf Trail stretches for 3,494 km from Poland's Baltic coast to the Italian city of Trieste. Along the way, hikers pass through Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia, enjoying forests, mountains, historic towns and stunning landscapes.

According to The Metro, the route is one of Europe's most ambitious new walking trails.The trail was created by outdoor brand Jack Wolfskin by linking together existing long distance paths. Walkers who want to complete the full route should expect the journey to take between four and six months, depending on their pace and rest days. The Metro reported that the route is aimed at experienced hikers looking for a serious challenge.

The journey includes more than 78,400 metres of elevation gain, which is roughly the same as climbing Mount Everest nine times. The route begins on Poland's Baltic coast before crossing Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Slovenia, ending on Italy's Adriatic coast in Trieste.

The new Wolf Trail is expected to attract long distance hikers from around the world while bringing more visitors to towns and villages along the route, helping to support local tourism.

When Is The Best Time To Complete The Wolf Trail?

Thanks to the varying weather conditions along the route, the best time to tackle the Wolf Trail is between April and September. During these months, the snow in the Alps has largely melted, making the trail more accessible and safer for hikers. Travellers can also avoid the harsher weather and heavy snowfall that typically arrive with the onset of autumn.