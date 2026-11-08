Video: For Rs 1,200, This Darjeeling-Kolkata Sleeper Bus Comes With KFC And Personal TVs

Gone are the days when long-distance bus journeys meant cramped seats and basic travel facilities. In recent years, long-distance road trips have been attracting numerous passengers for their luxurious makeover. Sharing one such example, a travel vlogger gave glimpses into his journey in a sleeper bus from Darjeeling to Kolkata.

He started the video by revealing that this sleeper Dream Cruiser bus changed the way he used to view bus rides. As the creator entered inside the bus, he was fascinated with the lit-up cabin that resembled a “gaming setup of a 16-year-old”, modern and a bit flashy.

Describing the amenities of the bus, he revealed that each bunk had its own TV screen with a remote and attached headphones. There were OTT subscriptions available too for the passengers. The vlogger added that the berths came with a backrest, pillows, blankets, and clean sheets as well as curtains to ensure privacy.

The most striking feature of the bus was that there were bus hostesses on board, and passengers were served a KFC meal. The meal tray included a juice, cake, bottled water, and KFC rice bowl, which the vlogger did not expect.

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Despite modern amenities and a fulfilling meal, one downside of the journey was the upper bunk got extremely jerky and bouncy during the night ride.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the vlogger revealed that the bus started its journey right on time at 7 PM and arrived in Kolkata early in the morning at 6:46 AM. The ticket cost him Rs 1200.

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The video instantly caught the attention of social media users, with some expressing curiosity about the meal. “The food was with the Rs 1200?” one of them asked. “This is a steal and rare for taking only Rs 1200, especially from Darjeeling to Kolkata. KFC fried rice, cake, drinking water…it's great,” another commented.

“I have been on this bus. It is one of my best bus rides to date,” someone else shared. “Very affordable,” an individual added.

What do you think about this bus ride? Let us know.