'Puts Europe To Shame,' European Traveller Stunned By India's Rs 438 Sleeper Bus Ride

A European traveller exploring India for close to 4 months was impressed by the sleeper bus services. He described the experience, Jaipur to Delhi, as surprisingly luxurious, modern and remarkably affordable. After spending around three-and-a-half months travelling across India, he shared a video walking viewers through his sleeper bus journey, highlighting everything from the interiors and sleeping arrangements to the food and onboard facilities.

In the video, the man gives a tour of the bus' interior, pointing out its spacious layout, ambient lighting and clean interiors. The modern design, complete with individual sleeping berths and curtains for privacy, appears to have caught his attention.

He also shows viewers some practical onboard facilities, including a toilet. While such amenities can make a significant difference on long-distance journeys, the overall experience seems to have surprised him.

The traveller also highlights the food provided during the journey, giving viewers a glimpse of the meal that comes with the service. For someone travelling across a country as vast as India, a comfortable sleeping arrangement, food, and onboard facilities can make overnight travel much more convenient.

He stressed the value the service offers, calling the experience exceptional. His reaction suggests the comfort level at the price point exceeded his expectations. He added that the ride cost him Rs 438. The note attached to the video read, "I've been travelling around India for about 3 1/2 months now & the experience on journeys varies massively…But you know what I was pleasantly surprised by this sleeper bus, it's probably the best one I've done yet, it wasn't overnight but I probably could have slept through the night (rare for me on transport). Honestly, my favourite part was the food; I genuinely expected it to be like the bad food you get on aeroplanes, but it tasted better than what I've had in a lot of restaurants. For reference, this journey was from Delhi to Jaipur & I have to say the value for money was insane."

At one point, the traveller even suggests that India could teach Europe a thing or two about sleeper bus travel. He described the experience as enjoyable and was impressed by how modern and well-equipped the bus is.

“I am genuinely baffled. India's sleeper's bus puts Europe to shame. Here is the bus, it's huge, and I never rode one before,” he can be heard saying.

Social media users quickly shared their thoughts. A user asked, “Should I try the Sleeper trains next?” Another added, “Thanks, brother, for showing this side of India. The side that social media rarely shows. I really appreciate your honest and balanced perspective.”

“Dude, that is even better than train,” a comment read.

The European traveller's reaction has shone a spotlight on the comfort and convenience India's evolving intercity bus services can offer.