Watch: British Vlogger Travels From Mumbai To Goa, Praises Vande Bharat's Comfort And Scenic Views

Train rides in India have undergone a 360-degree transformation. They have evolved from being basic modes of transport to comfortable and effective journeys. Cleaner coaches, improved facilities, and better punctuality have elevated passenger satisfaction. One major example of this progress is the Vande Bharat Express. This semi-high-speed train service, launched in 2019, has been offering world-class amenities to its passengers. Now, a UK-based travel vlogger, @burnessietravels, has shared her experience of travelling to Goa from Mumbai in the Vande Bharat Express. She has dropped a video on Instagram, highlighting the train's salient features.

“Mumbai to Goa on the Vande Bharat Express; one of India's best rail options! I sprang for a first-class ticket for this 8-hour journey down to Madgaon, which cost me £31.57. Expensive by Indian standards, but an entirely different experience from the other trains I took!” wrote the vlogger in her caption. Once inside, she raved about the ample leg space in the cabin. She was also impressed by the clean and well-maintained washrooms. A rose was offered to her as a token of hospitality. “You don't get this on Thameslink,” admitted the woman.

Next, the vlogger shared a glimpse of the variety of dishes served for breakfast. There was black coffee, bananas, cornflakes, packaged juices and other items wrapped in aluminium containers. Phew! Spinning chairs were another marvellous element in the train. “The seats spin around so you can face the views of palm trees, or lock to face each other in a 4,” explained the vlogger. On a concluding note, she revealed that the scenic views from the windows were better during the monsoon season, but the train takes 2-3 hours longer.

So far, the video has garnered over a million views. The internet had much to say about the post.

“This train journey in Monsoon is like heaven,” agreed a user.

“Being able to turn the seats towards the window is a total vibe,” lauded another.

“Made me MISS Indian trains in a heartbeat,” rued one person.

“I love Vande Bharat trains,” shared an individual.

“That spinning is sooooo cool,” gushed another user, referring to the rotational chairs.

“Not all trains are this luxurious in India, as you must know, but it's so lovely to see someone not just berating India,” read a remark.

