Watch: This Stunning Blue Grotto Cave In Italy Is Perfect For Your Next Sea Adventure

Italy is one of the most popular travel destinations for enthusiasts around the world. In addition to its artistic treasures, stunning architecture, iconic landmarks and classic cuisine, the country also offers breathtaking landscapes and scenic views. In a video shared on Instagram, vloggers Scott Hurren and Shauna Bonterre documented their experience visiting the Blue Grotto in Italy. The video begins with the couple lying on a boat as they prepare to enter the sea cave. Once inside, they marvel at the glowing blue water illuminated within the dark tunnel. The boat eventually exits the cave through a narrow opening. The text on the video reads, “This is one of the scariest things we've done travelling.”

Watch the video here:

The video garnered over 18 million views on Instagram. Several people expressed awe and wonder at the beautiful sight in the comments section.

One user wrote, "I started feeling out of breath immediately after watching this."

Another added, "Terrifying. Thought I was going to lose my face! But beautiful."

A viewer recalled, "Been there and it's thrilling and scary at the same time, but the colours of the water in the cave make it worthwhile."

"I really applaud anyone who does this. I would literally pass out from anxiety," read a comment.

"Lol, it's a cool experience. You can get some nice shots inside the cave. The blue is beautiful. They all sing inside it enhances the 5 minutes experience," a user remarked.

About Blue Grotto Sea Cave:

Located on the enchanting island of Capri in Salerno Province, Blue Grotto is a sea cave renowned for its striking blue waters. This natural wonder is illuminated by sunlight that enters the cave through an underwater hole. The cave extends some 60 metres into the cliff at the surface, and is about 150 metres deep, with a sandy bottom. One has to see it to believe the surreal azure of this otherworldly destination.

