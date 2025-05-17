Watch: This Accommodation In Switzerland's Zermatt Lets You Stay In An Igloo

If staying in igloos is your dream, then give wings to it by visiting Switzerland. Picture this: It's freezing outside, and everywhere your eyes wander is covered with a thick sheath of snow. But you are warm, sitting inside a cosy igloo and slurping on hot cheese fondue. Sounds exciting? Well, you can experience the feeling in Zermatt's famous Iglu-Dorf. Tucked away at 2,727 metres above sea level, this quaint abode offered breathtaking vistas of the Matterhorn (a mountain of the Alps). Recently, a travel vlogger documented her igloo escapade at Iglu-Dorf on Instagram, calling it “a bucket list experience.”

The accommodation made entirely of snow is equipped with sleeping bags. There's also a whirlpool for you to take a steaming bath while watching the towering Matterhorn. Or else, you can simply relax by the fireplace, basking in sheer luxury. According to the vlogger, “indulging in a traditional Swiss fondue” is one of the most wholesome activities here. “And if you're not a fan of the cold, you can also visit the Iglu Dorf during the day at the igloo bar and enjoy a delicious Swiss cheese fondue or white igloo mulled wine,” she adds.

As per Iglu Dorf's official website, the place is open to couples, friend groups, families and solo travellers. You can undertake an adventurous snowshoe trek, take a sauna and relish a scrumptious breakfast in the mountain restaurant. What's more, you can also build an igloo yourself, block by block, under expert guidance.

Watch the full video below:

The post received some lovely comments.

“One of the most unique stays in Switzerland! You captured it so beautifully,” gushed a user.

“This looks like a Narnia setup,” pointed out another, referring to the movie.

A travel enthusiast found the place “incredibly beautiful.”

One person called the igloo-stay “a must-do experience.”

“Zermatt truly is a slice of paradise on Earth – the epitome of perfection!” read a remark.

When in Zermatt, bookmark these 6 stunning hotspots:

Schwarzsee: Embrace spirituality by visiting the historic Maria zum Schnee chapel. Hiking options are available too

Klein Matterhorn: Dubbed to be Europe's highest accessible point by cable car, the place greets you with pristine views of the alpine peaks and glaciers. The Matterhorn Glacier Paradise offered attractions like skiing and the Glacier Palace.

Riedweg Viewpoint: Reach this viewpoint right before nightfall to capture the majestic Matterhorn.

Gornergrat: This region is only accessible via Europe's highest open-air cogwheel railway. The Gorner Glacier will leave you speechless.

Riffelberg: A hidden gem to witness unobstructed views of the Swiss Alps, especially the Matterhorn.

Findeln: This charming hamlet is home to scenic mountain restaurants like Chez Vrony and Findlerhof.