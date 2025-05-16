Kerala To Ladakh: Woman's Family Trip On A Caravan Has Internet's Attention

People driven by wanderlust are not your usual travellers— they seek experiences, not just destinations. One such woman in Kerala has grabbed the internet's attention for her globetrotter spirit. She has undertaken a long sojourn from her hometown to Ladakh, that too, in a caravan. And that's not the best part. Her family accompanies her on the exciting expedition: A full-fledged family vacation covering the great distance between South and North. The woman has been documenting her journey on Instagram, serving as inspiration to travel enthusiasts.

One of her videos that has over 53 million views offer a closer glimpse into her caravan life. Equipped with major facilities, their home on wheels is nothing short of a marvel. The interior boasts organised bunk beds for a relaxed and peaceful sleep. The kitchen is also well-maintained, featuring cupboards, racks, drawers and multiple spacious regions. There is a separate compartment for storing clothes and even a compact fridge. The clip captures the children enjoying home-cooked meals at the designated dining place, furnished with comfortable chairs.

Watch the full video here:

The side note read, “At Karnataka. Caravan trip.”

The internet wasted no time reacting to the lovely video.

“You dared, you executed,” commented a user encouraging the woman.

Another wanted to know the “cost to make this type of caravan and what is the name of the model of this vehicle?”

Many wished the family a “happy journey.”

One person called the experience “dream travel.”

“So cool you guys are. l wish I could join you,” read a sweet remark.