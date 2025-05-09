Vlogger Climbs 999 Steps Of 'Stairway To Heaven' In China, Finds Unexpected "Reward" At The End

Tianmen Mountain, located in Zhangjiajie, China, is a stunning natural wonder known for its dramatic scenery and thrilling experiences. The mountain is famous for the massive natural arch called "Heaven's Gate." The huge hole in the mountain looks like a doorway to the sky. Tianmen Mountain is very popular among tourists, who often take a long cable car ride (one of the longest in the world) from the city all the way to the top, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding cliffs and forests. But the other way of reaching "Heaven's Gate" is by climbing 999 steps (9 is a lucky number in Chinese culture, and it represents eternity. This long, straight and steep path is often called "Stairway to Heaven." Many visitors choose to make this ascent to enjoy the surrounding views or as a spiritual journey of sorts. The mystical atmosphere of the mountain further enhances the experience.

Recently, a video creator's post about his hike up the mountain went viral for a unique reason - he made an unexpected discovery at the end of the ascent. Travis Leon Price (@travisleon1) shared a reel in which we get glimpses of the mountain, the staircase and the surrounding views. "Apparently, if you can climb 1000 steps up this Chinese mountain, you get a reward," reads the text on the clip in the beginning. He makes his way up gradually. In the end, it is revealed that the "reward" he was referring to is a Burger King!

Many people were amused to find that a chain restaurant was at such a location. Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

"I was not expecting that."

"I was so confused when I saw the Burger King up there."

"The view is nothing less than a reward."

"Burned calories, gained calories."

"The Burger King staff consists of the strongest, most physically capable, most athletic people on Earth."

"Honestly, at that moment, BK would absolutely be the best reward after that."

"Atop the climb is the Enlightened Whopper."

"To be fair, there were many rewards (food/drinks and other intangibles) to choose from. And he chose Burger King! To each of his own."

"I bet the burger tastes like heaven after all the steps."

"Na, should've been McDonald's."

The stairway, the cable car and the arch are not the only attractions on Tianmen Mountain. There are several other things to do here, including visiting the Tianmen Cave and the Tianmenshan Temple. Additionally, there are also thrilling glass walkways built along the edge of the cliffs. Made of transparent glass, they give visitors the sensation of walking on air.