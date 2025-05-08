Saudi Arabia's Highway 10: A Guide To The 'Longest Straight Road' Trip In The World

Are you fond of long drives and love the smell of adventure? If you quickly nod your head in agreement, gear up to drive on the longest straight road in the world. A part of Guinness World Records, the road is located in the east of Saudi Arabia and runs through the Rub' al Khali region, also known as the "Empty Quarter", one of the largest sand deserts in the world. The route passes through flat desert land, without any curves or bends. Imagine driving for 240 kilometres without a single bend - just endless desert, and the hum of your engine guiding you into what feels like infinity.

Sounds easy or challenging? While driving straight into a desert can seem new and challenging, if you plan it right, you can complete this incredible 2-hour drive while enjoying scenic views and experiencing driving without turning your steering wheel for any twists on the road!

A Royal Road Turned Bucket-List Adventure

Originally built for King Fahd, the fifth king of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Highway 10 wasn't always meant for public joyrides. It was a private road connecting strategic regions across the kingdom. Today, it's a favourite among truckers, thrill-seeking road trippers, and the occasional Instagram-loving wanderer chasing the perfect desert sunset shot.

Understanding The Route Of Highway 10

The 1,480 kilometres long Highway 10 begins in Ad Darb on the Red Sea coast and runs all the way to the Al-Batha Border Crossing with the UAE. But the real star of the show is the record-holding stretch between Haradh and Al-Batha - an uninterrupted 240-km line through stark desert nothingness.

What's It Like To Drive Here?

This straight as an arrow road is flanked on either side by shifting dunes and endless plains of sand. Driving here can be a surreal, almost hypnotic driving experience. The road is fully paved and heavily used for transporting goods across the desert. The long highway offers a sense of serenity or monotony, depending on how you embrace this experience. In any case, remember not to doze off! Keep engaging with your company, snack whenever hungry and enjoy the spectacular view.

How Safe Is Highway 10?

The Ministry of Transport and Logistics has significantly enhanced the safety of Highway 10. The road features asphalted shoulders with improved slopes, clearly painted road edges and medians, reflective markers ("cat's eyes"), protective barriers and kilometre markers, as well as directional, warning, and guidance signage.

It is important to follow all traffic rules and stick to the speed limit at 120 km/h, or you'll have to pay fines. Radar cameras don't take breaks, even in the desert.

Best Time To Hit The Road

November to February is your golden window. Temperatures are milder, visibility is better, and your AC won't be working overtime to fight off 50 degrees celsius desert heat. Daytime drives are safest as the desert can drop to near-freezing levels at night.

Road Trip Essentials For Highway 10:

1. How To Rent A Car

There are several car rental companies from where you can get a good car for your trip, such as Yelo and Keys. To rent a car in Saudi Arabia, foreign residents need to carry the following documents:

A valid driver's license.

An International Driving License or a valid Saudi driving license.

A valid credit card for electronic payments, with sufficient funds to cover rental fees and refundable deposits.

A valid insurance card.

A valid passport.

A valid residency permit (Iqama) or a visit visa.

2. Ensure The Car Is In Good Condition

Before hitting the road, check your car is completely road-trip-ready. Check air in tires, tire quality, engine oil, brake and fuel. Pack a spare tyre, jumper cables, and an emergency kit.

3. Fill Your Gas Tank Completely

Petrol stations are rare on this route, especially along the straight stretch. Fill up early and maybe even carry an extra fuel can, just in case.

4. Things To Pack

It is important to carry everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable road trip. Carry a first aid kit, plenty of water and snacks, phone chargers, a torch, a fully charged GPS device and comfortable clothes for long stretches of driving.

5. Be Prepared For Surprises

Be prepared for weather conditions like extreme heat, cold, or sandstorms. Keep an eye out for stray camels and kangaroos (occasionally) that suddenly appear on the road from the desert and pose unexpected risks.

Planning a road trip that's part thrill, part endurance test, and fully one-of-a-kind? Saudi Arabia's Highway 10 is calling.