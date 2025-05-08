This Egyptian Restaurant Lets You Eat Right Next To The Pyramids Of Giza

If Egypt is on your travel list, chances are the Pyramids of Giza are already marked as a must-see. But what if you could add a proper meal to that plan - one that mixes reworked Egyptian flavours with a direct view of the pyramids themselves? That is exactly what makes Khufu's restaurant special. Tucked inside the Giza Pyramid Complex, it is a rare chance to dine this close to such a historic site. It just won the Resy "One To Watch Award" 2025, one of the honours given out by The World's 50 Best Restaurants. That means people are taking note of this one, and for good reason.

What Makes Khufu's Restaurant Stand Out?

There are only a handful of restaurants near the Pyramids of Giza that actually overlook the site. Khufu's is one of them, with a clear, picture-perfect view. Even though it only opened in 2022, it is already making a name for itself in Egypt's fine dining space. Earlier this year, it came in 4th on the list of 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa. It also topped the list as the best restaurant in Egypt for 2025. The name Khufu's pays tribute to Pharaoh Khufu, who is known for commissioning the Great Pyramid. (That very structure is where he was laid to rest.)

Who Is The Chef At Khufu's Restaurant?

Chef Mostafa Seif is the one running the kitchen at Khufu's restaurant. He won Top Chef Middle East in 2018 and is now known for giving Egyptian cuisine a fresh spin. He keeps traditional ingredients and cooking methods at the heart of his dishes. Khufu's is the brainchild of Giovanni Bolandrini, who is also behind the Pier88 Group - a hospitality brand that runs several high-end restaurants, including this one.

What Type Of Food Is Served At Khufu's Restaurant?

The tasting menus at Khufu's lean into Egyptian comfort food, but not the kind you have had before. Each dish is reworked to bring bold, new flavours to the table. It is a nod to Chef Seif's roots, but with a present-day feel. One of the standout dishes is the koshari, Egypt's national favourite, but here it is served with quail eggs and a few other surprises. Other items on the menu include Black baba ganoush, Egyptian fava puree, Charcoal Chicken and more. The idea is to give locals and tourists something fresh that still feels familiar.

The "One To Watch" award goes to "a rising star restaurant in the global hospitality scene which 50 Best believes has the potential to break into the list in the years to come." The winner is picked through votes by the 50 Best Academy and based on editorial calls. Kato in Los Angeles picked up the "One To Watch" last year, so Khufu's is in good company.