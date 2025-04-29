Egypt's Giza Pyramids To Undergo USD 51 Million Revamp. What Tourists Can Expect

The Great Pyramid of Giza, the largest of the Giza Pyramids and the only surviving monument of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, was built more than 4,000 years ago. Despite its incredible historical significance, many travellers have reported disappointing experiences at the iconic place in Egypt. This UNESCO World Heritage site has long faced criticism for poor management, overcrowding, aggressive and unregulated vendors, and ongoing concerns about animal cruelty, as reported by Express UK. As a result, numerous visitors have left the Giza Plateau feeling underwhelmed.

Highlighting the issue of animal abuse, a recent investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) uncovered disturbing conditions. The organization documented instances of animals being left to die along roadsides and subjected to severe mistreatment.

"PETA has documented the routine punching, kicking, whipping, and starving of horses and camels at the pyramids," said PETA Asia Vice President Jason Baker. "Animals are literally ridden to death and then dumped like rubbish outside the gate. The Pyramids of Giza should symbolize Egypt's beauty and history - not unchecked animal abuse. The Egyptian government must act to remove these suffering animals from Giza."

In response, a major initiative led by Orascom Pyramids Entertainment Services Company is set to transform the site, aiming to enhance both the tourist experience and animal welfare. The project, reportedly valued at USD 51 million (approximately Rs 434 crore), outlines several key upgrades.

What Improvements Are Set To Take Place

According to a statement from Orascom, the following changes are in progress:

Forty-five electric buses are now available on-site, scheduled to run every five minutes.

Several ancient tombs will be restored as part of the broader renovation.

A new online ticketing system and an updated visitor centre are being introduced.

Vendors not relocating to the designated commercial zones will be prohibited from operating.

Measures will be implemented to improve the treatment and welfare of animals within the complex.

With these transformations, Egypt hopes to restore the grandeur of the Giza Pyramids and offer a more enriching experience.