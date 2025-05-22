"Relations Built On Sensitivities To...": India On Turkey's Support To Pak

In a strong message to Turkey over its support to Pakistan in recent times, the Government of India said on Thursday that New Delhi expects Ankara to encourage Pakistan to address the problem of cross-border terrorism emanating from it.

New Delhi also asked Turkey to dissuade Pakistan from using terrorism as an instrument of state policy and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem that Islamabad and Rawalpindi have harboured for decades.

As ties between India and Turkey have taken a hit after Ankara's tilt towards Pakistan after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, India made it clear that relations between two countries are built on mutual respect and sensitivities of each other's concerns.

"We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harbored for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other's concerns," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly press briefing today.

