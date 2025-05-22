Watch: Ascending The World's Longest Stairway In Switzerland With 11,674 Steps

Ever thought about climbing the world's longest stairway? If you were unable to guess the location, we are talking about the Niesen Stairway on Mount Niesen in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland. If you love hiking and exploring pristine destinations on foot, then this might be the perfect adventurous getaway for you. The Niesen Stairway holds the Guinness World Records for being the longest stairway in the world. Situated at an elevation of 1,669 m (5,476 ft), it has a total of 11,674 steps. Recently, a travel vlogger undertook the challenge of climbing the stairs and shared his experience on Instagram.

In the video, the vlogger revealed that he started his upward hike at sunrise. But soon after completing 2000 steps, he was left gasping for air. “My calves are already starting to burn a little bit,” he admitted. Despite the ordeal, it was impossible to miss the beauty of the surroundings featuring lush pastures, pine trees and clear blue skies. A funicular railway line ran adjacent to the stairway. After 10,000 steps, the vlogger was finally able to see the top. Once he reached the summit, breathtaking vistas of the snow-capped Swiss Alps and historical towns including Interlaken, Spiez and Kandersteg greeted him, making each step worth the difficulty.

More About Niesen Stairway

The Niesen funicular and the associated Stairway were constructed in 1906 to transport passengers from Mulenen to the summit of Mount Niesen. Later, it was used solely for maintenance purposes.

About Niesen-Stairway-Run

You can enjoy the 30-minute funicular ride to the top, but those wishing to climb the stairs have to take part in their annual race, Niesen Treppenlauf. Since the demand is high, you have to undergo registration processes well in advance.

You have to start the journey at the valley station in Mulenen. The first part of the climb, spanning 2.1 kilometres, ascends 976 metres in altitude and is to be completed in 70 minutes. After that, you will arrive at the Schwandegg middle station to catch your breath and enjoy refreshments. The second segment is shorter, covering 700 metres in altitude and a distance of 1.3 kilometres. Make sure to cross the Hegeren Tunnel quickly, or else you will be out of the race.

Top Hiking Trails For Niesen Stairway:

Schwandegg – Niesenalp – Niesen Kulm (3 hours): This moderate hike traverses alpine meadows, with panoramic views of the landscape.

Mülenen – Niesen Kulm (5 hours): This fairly challenging ascent to Niesen Kulm is suitable for experienced hikers.

Springenboden – Niesen Kulm (5-6 hours): Expansive scenery of the Diemtigtal valley and glittery Swiss lakes will have you clicking photos every step of the way.



