Mizoram India's First Fully Literate State: Here's How The State Achieved this Milestone

In a historic milestone for the nation's educational landscape, Mizoram has officially been declared the first fully literate state in India under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative. The declaration was made by Chief Minister Lalduhoma during a celebratory event at the Mizoram University (MZU) Auditorium.

Union Minister of State for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, and Mizoram's Education Minister, Dr Vanlalthlana, attended the event as Guests of Honour. Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena chaired it and delivered the welcome address.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Lalduhoma described the achievement as a "transformational milestone" and a proud moment for Mizoram. "This is not merely a statistic, but a testament to the discipline, determination, and vision of our people," he said. The Chief Minister particularly lauded the efforts of 1,692 adult learners who overcame personal and societal barriers to pursue education later in life.

He emphasised that the declaration marks not the end, but a new beginning for Mizoram. "Let this be the dawn of an era of opportunity, empowerment, and inclusion," he stated, urging citizens to pursue digital literacy, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship as the next frontiers.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary congratulated the people of Mizoram, calling the achievement a proud day not only for the state but for the entire nation. He praised Mizoram's inclusive approach to education and expressed optimism that the state would continue to lead in lifelong learning and skill development.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS 2023-2024), Mizoram has achieved a literacy rate of 98.2%, surpassing the ULLAS requirement of 95% literacy to be recognised as a fully literate state.

The achievement is the result of sustained and coordinated efforts by the School Education Department under the State Literacy Mission Authority, with Samagra Shiksha and the New India Literacy Programme (Nav Bharat Saksharta Karyakram) playing key roles. The initiative was supported by the State Centre for Literacy (SCL) under SCERT, which developed learning materials in the Mizo language as well as English for learners in specific districts.

Volunteerism was also central to the campaign's success. Over 3,000 individuals aged 15 and above were identified as illiterate, and 1,692 of them enrolled in literacy programs. Classes were conducted by 292 Volunteer Teachers in schools, community halls, libraries, and even in homes when needed.

With this landmark declaration, Mizoram emerges as a beacon of educational progress and inclusive development, setting a precedent for other Indian states to follow.