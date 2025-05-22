Man Claims ChatGPT Helped Him Get Over Rs 2 Lakh Travel Refund, Internet Demands Proof

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Reddit user recovered over $2,500 from a non-refundable trip. He canceled a Medellin trip due to a medical condition, GAD. Using ChatGPT, he drafted a persuasive letter to request refunds.

A Reddit user has gone viral for sharing how ChatGPT helped him recover over $2,500 from a non-refundable trip, a story that's sparked both admiration and scepticism online.

In a post titled "Never take no for an answer", the Redditor explained how he had booked a flight and hotel package to Medellin, Colombia via Expedia, but had to cancel last minute due to a medical condition. The catch? Neither the airline nor the hotel allowed cancellations, and he hadn't opted for travel insurance.

Faced with losing thousands of dollars, he turned to ChatGPT-4o for help. He described his condition, Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and even obtained a doctor's note. Then, using ChatGPT, he drafted a persuasive letter to Expedia and the hotel, explaining his situation.

According to the post, while Expedia initially cited a strict no-refund policy and the hotel refused to make an exception, the AI-generated letter changed things. "The hotel granted me my refund due to a medical condition," he wrote.

The airline, however, was less cooperative. Its policy allowed refunds only in the event of death or terminal illness. The Redditor shared this response with ChatGPT, which then composed another letter highlighting how mental health conditions can significantly impact travel. Within an hour, the airline allegedly agreed to issue a refund as well.

Posts from the chatgpt

community on Reddit

His takeaway? "Had I not used ChatGPT, I would have had to hire a paralegal... It saved me from losing $2,500."

The story quickly made the rounds on social media and Reddit, with many users praising the creative use of AI to navigate rigid corporate policies. "This is actually genius," one user commented. "Using AI as your personal advocate is the future."

But not everyone was convinced.

Some users called for proof of the refunds, expressing doubt about the timeline and the airline's swift reversal. "Impressive if true - but screenshots would make it more believable," another commenter wrote.

Others debated the ethics of using a medical condition, especially a mental health diagnosis, as grounds for a refund when the policies were clear.

"Redact the personal info and post screenshots of the emails. We're all curious to learn ourselves, and verify the authenticity of the post," another user commented.

"I think the commenters are missing the takeaway on this post. It's a good reminder that Chatgpt can be such a strong advocate for people who may not have the ability, knowledge, or assertiveness to stand up for themselves. Although I agree, in this situation, lying was unethical and OP took advantage," a user wrote.