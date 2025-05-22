JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2025 To Be Released Today, Check Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. IIT Kanpur will be releasing the JEE Advanced response sheet today. The JEE Advanced examination was conducted on May 18, 2025, in two shifts. The JEE Advanced exam was conducted for a total of 2.5 lakh candidates.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced response sheet will be released today, 22 May by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced examination was conducted on May 18, 2025, in two shifts. Examinations for the first shift were held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

This year, the JEE Advanced exam was conducted for a total of 2.5 lakh candidates in computer based mode and candidates who will clear this exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate engineering program's at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Once released, candidates will be able to download their response sheet on the official portal of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Response Sheet: How To Download The Response Sheet?

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Login on the candidate portal with your credentials like registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

After logging in, click on JEE Advanced response sheet.

The response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the response sheet and download for future reference.

Indian Institute of Management (IIT), Kanpur will release the provisional key for the JEE Advanced exams on May 26, 2025.