JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet Released, Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced Response Sheet: The JEE Advanced 2025 response sheet has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the JEE Advanced response sheet by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. A total of 2.5 lakh candidates had given the JEE Advanced exam this year.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering program's at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Advanced 2025 Response Sheet: Where To Download Response Sheet?

Here is a list of direct links where candidates can login and download their response sheet:

cportal251.jeeadv.ac.in

cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

cportal25.jeeadv.ac.in

cportal3.jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Response Sheet 2025: How To Download Response Sheet?

Visit the official JEE website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on any link under "JEE (Advanced) 2025 Candidate Responses" section. You can choose Link 1, Link 2, Link 3, Link 4 etc.

Enter your login credentials like registration number, date of birth and mobile number.

Click on "Login".

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download your response sheet for future reference.

The JEE Advanced exam was held on May 18, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift took place from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift, from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

The provisional key for the JEE Advanced exam 2025 will also be released by IIT, Kanpur on May 26,2025.