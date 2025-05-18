JEE Advanced 2025: Exams Conclude, Response Sheet To Be Out On May 22

JEE Advanced 2025: The JEE Advanced 2025 concluded today, with first Paper 1 taking place from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. The exams were conducted by IIT Kanpur for a total of 2.5 lakh candidates. Students who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The official JEE Advanced 2025 response sheets will be released on May 22, and the provisional answer key will be out on May 26 at jeeadv.ac.in. Final question paper PDFs are also expected to be published on the website.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to Challenge Provisional Answer Key

In case of any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections during the specified window.

JEE Advanced 2025: Steps To Raise Objections:

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in .

. Log in to the candidate portal using your registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number.

Click on the "Challenge Answer Key" link.

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Provide a valid explanation and upload supporting documents for each challenge.

Pay the applicable fee (if any) for each question challenged.



JEE Advanced 2025: Marking Scheme



MCQ (Single Correct): +3 for correct answer; -1 for incorrect answer

MCQ (Multiple Correct): +4 for all correct options marked; +1 for each correct option; -1 for any incorrect option marked

Numerical Value Type: +3 for correct value (within tolerance); 0 for incorrect or unattempted

Match the Lists / Paragraph-Based: Variable marks; as per on-screen instructions

JEE Advanced 2025: Key Dates

Candidate Response Sheet: May 22

Provisional Answer Key: May 26

Answer Key Challenge Window: May 26-27 (via candidate portal)

Final Answer Key and Result: June 2

JEE Advanced 2025: How To Calculate Scores Using Answer Key

Candidates can calculate their probable scores using the JEE Advanced 2025 answer key and the official marking scheme.

The paper included the following question types: