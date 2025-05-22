2 Israel Embassy Staff Killed In Shooting Near Jewish Museum In Washington

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, were shot and killed on Wednesday evening near the Jewish Museum, in an incident described by Israeli officials as an act of anti-Semitic terrorism.

The shooting occurred just steps from the FBI's Washington Field Office, located in Northwest DC. US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the deaths in a post on X, stating that an active investigation is underway and that federal authorities are coordinating with local law enforcement to determine the full circumstances.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice<" Ms Noem posted on X.

The identities of the victims have not been made public, but local reports claim that both individuals were affiliated with the Israeli diplomatic mission in the United States. The Israeli Embassy has acknowledged the incident but has not released a statement beyond confirming that the ambassador was not present at the time of the attack.

The Washington DC police responded to the scene shortly after the shooting was reported. A police spokesperson said officers were securing the perimeter around the museum and are searching for witnesses and surveillance footage.

According to reports, the Capital Jewish Museum, which opened in its current location in 2023, was hosting an event organised by the American Jewish Committee (AJC) at the time of the shooting. The AJC's CEO, Ted Deutch, issued a statement, saying, "We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue."

US Attorney General Pam Bondi and acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro were reportedly at the scene shortly after the incident. Ms Bondi posted on social media that authorities are coordinating a full federal response and would brief the public as more information becomes available.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the attack on X, describing it as a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism."