Israeli Embassy Victims Were A Young Couple About To Get Engaged Soon

The two staff members of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC - a man and a woman - who were shot dead on Wednesday evening were a couple and were going to get engaged soon, Israel's Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, said. According to the envoy, the man had bought a ring earlier to propose to his girlfriend next week.

"The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem. They were a beautiful couple," Mr Leiter said.

The two victims were shot dead near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC, just steps from the FBI's Washington Field Office - in what the Israeli officials described as a "depraved act of anti-semitic terrorism".

Authorities have arrested the suspected gunman, a 30-year-old man from Chicago identified as Elias Rodriguez.

According to officials, as they handcuffed him, the suspect shouted "free, free Palestine".

"We believe the shooting was committed by a single suspect who is now in custody. Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspect then entered the museum and was detained by event security," Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

When authorities reached the incident spot, a man and a woman (both Israeli Embassy staff) were found unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, both were pronounced dead, Ms Smith said.

Donald Trump reacts

US President Donald Trump condemned the attack, calling it "antisemitic".

"These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!" he posted on his Truth Social account.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem assured justice to the victims.

In a post on X, she said, "Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice."