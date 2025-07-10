"Breathtaking": Massive Grey Shelf Cloud Above Washington DC Mesmerises Internet

A stunning video from the United States showed a massive dark grey shelf cloud rolling over Washington, DC. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds were reported in the nearby region on Wednesday evening. A tornado warning was issued for Washington, DC, as the region was hit by strong thunderstorms. The warning was also issued in Montgomery County and Prince George's County in Maryland. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted near Howard University, officials said.

Watch the video here:

A shelf cloud is a low and horizontal wedge-shaped cloud associated with thunderstorms. It is also known as an arcus cloud.

The shelf cloud is formed along the leading edge of a storm's gust front, where cold, dense air from the storm pushes warm and moist air upwards, which leads to condensation and cloud formation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Collin Rugg wrote, "Shelf cloud spotted moving through the D.C. region as flash flood, thunderstorm, and tornado warnings were in effect. The shelf cloud (video below) was spotted moving through Bowie, Maryland."

Social media users reacted to the viral video, with one calling it "Breathtaking". Another user wrote, "That's an incredible shelf cloud formation - looks almost apocalyptic! I was in Alexandria when it rolled through and the sky turned an eerie shade of green. Stay safe everyone."

"Literally looks like a wave in the sky. I live in MD and the storm is nuts right now. Tons of thunder/rain," a third user wrote.

Flood warnings issued

Flash flood warnings were issued for the entire Washington DC metro area, with rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour, causing rapid flooding of low-lying streets. Heavy rains and near-zero visibility were reported, with flooding observed near the White House.

In Maryland, Montgomery County, Prince George's County and areas like Takoma Park, Silver Spring and Chillum were affected. Meanwhile, Arlington and Fairfax counties in Virginia also experienced severe weather, with flash flood warnings issued.

Flights were halted at Reagan National, Dulles International and Baltimore/Washington International airports due to reduced visibility.

Many people reported damages, including downed trees, power outages and flooding, with emergency responders deployed to assist those affected. Forecasters predicted additional rainfall, potentially leading to further flooding and disruptions in the region.