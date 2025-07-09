Video Captures Moment Flood Water Swept Away House In US's New Mexico

While rescuers in the United States' Texas were searching for survivors following the catastrophic floods last week, a New Mexico mountain town experienced dangerous flooding on Tuesday after heavy rain fell on areas burned in devastating wildfires last year. The US National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency in Ruidoso, a small town south of Albuquerque, where rising currents washed away several homes.

According to Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford, there are reports of mudslides and gas leaks at homes that had been washed away or damaged in the floods, as sudden floodwaters trapped several people. Crawford said there had been more than two dozen swift water rescues in the area.

Visuals from the area posted on social media show an entire house being swept away due to the intensity of the water.

Visuals from the area posted on social media show flooding sweeping structures away in seconds.



The US National Weather Service said the Rio Ruidoso river appears to have crested more than 20 feet (six meters), submerging multiple bridges in the area.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the agency said on X.

"A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or death in the area.

Situation In Texas

Meanwhile, the situation in neighbouring Texas remained grim as more than 160 people remained unaccounted for following the devastating floods. According to Governor Greg Abbott, tragedy has so far claimed 109 lives. That includes at least 27 girls and counsellors who were staying at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River when it burst its banks as the Fourth of July holiday began in the early hours of Friday.

Four days after flash floods, hopes of finding survivors were fading, and Abbott warned that the list of those unaccounted for could yet rise.

"There very likely could be more added to that list," he said, adding that the figure was based on people reported as unaccounted for by friends, relatives and neighbours.