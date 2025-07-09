Flash Flood Devastates New Mexico: Shocking Videos Show Homes Swept Away By Raging Waters

A flash flood hit the village of Ruidoso in New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, causing severe damage. According to CBS News, the National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency and has advised residents of Ruidoso to be on high alert as the village experiences intense flooding. Multiple rescues are underway at Gavilan Trailer Park. Some people are reportedly unaccounted for, but the number is unclear, said Kerry Gladden, a spokesperson for the village of Ruidoso. Injuries have been reported, but the extent is also unclear, Gladden added.

Ruidoso is a mountain village in southern New Mexico, approximately three hours south of Albuquerque. The Office of Emergency Management in Ruidoso has called for people near the river to move to higher ground immediately and warned against driving through floodwaters.

Photos shared by the National Weather Service show just how much the waters of the Rio Ruidoso river rose in just an hour.

The flood wave on the Rio Ruidoso has reached the Hollywood gage. Stay away from the river! This is a look at the change in the river depth in just 30 minutes, courtesy of the USGS! #nmwx pic.twitter.com/Z0dyILEECi — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) July 8, 2025

A video shared on Facebook by a resident also shows water taking a home down a river.

Another clip shows flood water carrying a myriad of debris down a river bank before reaching a small bridge and inundating the roadway.

According to CBS News, dozens of roads have been closed because of the debris, and a cleanup is underway. Gas leaks have also been reported by the official village of Ruidoso Facebook account.

"The Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood reached a provisional crest of 20.24 feet this afternoon while significant flash flooding was occurring . If this is confirmed, it would be a record high crest," wrote NWS Albuquerque in an X post. "Flash Flood Warning continues for Ruidoso NM, Ruidoso Downs NM and Hollywood NM until 7:15 PM MDT," it added.

Notably, the agency declared a flash flood emergency after an inch of rain had fallen by Tuesday afternoon on burn scars left by fires that tore through the area last year. "A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the agency said on X. "A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through the floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!" it added.

Ruidoso's mayor and village manager, Lynn Crawford, urged people to stay home amid the dangerous flooding. "If you're at home, stay at home. If you're high and dry, that's a good deal right now," he said.

Three people are missing, he said, adding that no injuries or deaths have been reported. The mayor did not say whether the three missing were the father and two children who were earlier reported washed away by the National Weather Service.