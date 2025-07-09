Trump Media Launches TV Streaming Platform Truth+ Globally, Here's All About It

US President Donald Trump's media company has officially launched its television streaming platform, called Truth+, and announced that Newsmax, a conservative news outlet known for its pro-Trump content, will be a flagship channel. According to MSNBC, Trump Media has described the platform's focus as "family-friendly live TV channels and on-demand content". Users can access live-streaming channels and on-demand video content, now available via iOS, Android apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and the web.

"We're gratified by the fast introduction of Truth+ to international markets," said Trump Media CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes. "There is clearly a need globally for fresh perspectives on the great issues of our day, and we're laying the groundwork to challenge the woke news monolith with hard-hitting, non-woke reporting and commentary," he added, per the outlet.

Separately, Newsmax CEOChris Ruddy added, "It's only natural they would grow globally, and we're proud to partner with Trump Media on this expansion."

Trump Media and Technology Group is the company behind the social media platform Truth Social. The company began beta testing the global rollout of Truth+ in late June. It said that it would continue to beta test the streaming technology and collect user feedback as the rollout progresses.

Also read | US Man Claims "Laptop Is Bomb", Forces Packed Flight To Make Emergency Landing

The company also stated that all relevant app stores worldwide will carry the apps as rollout continues. While Truth+ is now available on multiple connected TV platforms, apps for LG and Samsung smart TVs will go live once they receive official approval.

Notably, the launch of the Truth+ TV streaming platform will allow conservative news channel Newsmax to increase its presence outside the US.

Apart from the Truth+ TV streaming platform, Truth Media is also reportedly launching Truth.Fi, a financial services and FinTech brand that incorporates the President's "America First" investment vehicles.