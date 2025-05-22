Soldier Killed In Action During Encounter With Terrorists In J&K's Kishtwar

A soldier has been killed in action in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, which broke out early on Thursday.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps of the Army said the soldier suffered injuries in the gunfight and died while undergoing treatment.

During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing.

One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts.

Operation is in progress@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 22, 2025

"During the ongoing operation, fierce gunfight is continuing. One of our #Bravehearts sustained grievous injuries in the exchange of fire and has succumbed despite best medical efforts. Operation is in progress," the White Knight Corps posted.

In a post at 8.59 am, the corps had given details of the operation - Op Trashi, conducted jointly with the Jammu and Kashmir Police - and said contact had been established with the terrorists at Chhatru in Kishtwar.

Four terrorists are said to be trapped in the area.

The Kishtwar encounter comes a week after six terrorists were eliminated in anti-terror operations in south Kashmir. The encounters took place in the Keller area of Shopian on May 13 and the Nadar area of Tral in Pulwama on May 15.

Anti-terror operations have been ramped up in the region after the Pulwama terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. Some of the terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani, and India responded by launching Operation Sindoor, attacking nine terror bases in the country, including the headquarters of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan then attempted, and largely failed, to target military and civilian installations in India using drones and missiles on three successive days. This prompted a targeting of air defence systems and airbases in Pakistan, most of which, including the key Chaklala airbase, were successfully struck. Pakistan then called for a ceasefire, which India agreed to, but emphasised that any act of terror will be seen as an act of war.