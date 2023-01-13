Viral Video From Telangana Shows Drunk Man Climbing Up Billboard

A case has been registered against a man after a video of him went viral on social media on Thursday in which he could be seen "hanging from a billboard frame" in Telangana's Siddipet, the police said.
The dramatic incident that was reported on Wednesday caused a traffic jam causing trouble for commuters in Siddipet.
This is the Situation in #Siddipet— Maruthi (@Maruthi0305) January 11, 2023
Mr.@trsharish Do you have an Answer?@BRSparty#KCRFailedTelangana
pic.twitter.com/u5yzfRv5FD
The police said that the man was drunk and a case has been registered against him for creating a public nuisance.
"The man was in a drunken condition. The incident occured yesterday evening. He was in a completely aberrated state. It's not about any double bedroom or anything. He was brought down and sent with his family members. We have registered a nuisance case against him," said Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha.