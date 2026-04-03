Telangana Woman, Daughters Found Dead In Swimming Pool, Husband Says 'Slipped, Drowned'

A woman and her two daughters died allegedly after drowning in a swimming pool under suspicious circumstances in Telangana's Wrangal city.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Farhat and her daughters, Umera, aged 8, and Ayesha, aged 6. The family owned a swimming pool near the Warangal-Khammam National Highway. The pool was rented out to visitors and was the family's main source of income.

On Wednesday night, Farhat and her daughters reportedly went near the water along with other family members. A few minutes later, they were found in the pool. Residents and relatives rushed to pull them out and shifted them to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Doctors declared all three dead.

Farhat's husband, Azharuddin, told police that it was an accident. He said his wife and daughters slipped into the pool and drowned.

But the case took a serious turn after Farhat's father, Ali, lodged a complaint with the police. He alleged that there had been frequent arguments between the couple for the past few days, mainly over their children and Farhat's pregnancy. Family members claimed Azharuddin did not want another girl child and had been forcing Farhat to undergo an abortion.

"My daughter was under pressure for many days. We do not believe this was an accident," Farhat's father told police.

Police officers visited the scene, examined the swimming pool and questioned family members. CCTV equipment at the site has also been taken for examination. The bodies were sent for post-mortem at MGM Hospital.

SI Srinivas said, "We have registered a case based on the complaint given by the woman's father. All angles are being investigated. We are waiting for the post-mortem report and forensic evidence." He added that Azharuddin is being questioned and police have not ruled out foul play.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere in Punnelu village remained tense. Relatives of the victims broke down in grief, while police were deployed near the family's house to prevent any untoward incident.