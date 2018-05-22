Two Men Die After Drowning In Delhi Swimming Pool There were no life jackets or fencing around Delhi's swimming pool where the two men drowned.

Share EMAIL PRINT The swimming pool complex was under construction and was not fully open to the public. New Delhi: Two men drowned in a swimming pool in a private complex in Delhi's Burari on Sunday night. The two were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead and the police was informed.



The men have been identified as Amit (23) and Neeraj (24) and were residents of Tomar Colony. Amit used to work as a water purifier mechanic while Neeraj was a student of School of Open Learning.



Investigations revealed that the complex was under construction and was not fully open to the public. There were no life jackets or fencing around the pool.



A man from the site said that they may have not been able to assess the depth and hence drowned. He further said that even he tried to swim a few days ago and got injured because of some cut glass pieces inside the pool water.



Further investigations in the case are on. Two men drowned in a swimming pool in a private complex in Delhi's Burari on Sunday night. The two were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead and the police was informed.The men have been identified as Amit (23) and Neeraj (24) and were residents of Tomar Colony. Amit used to work as a water purifier mechanic while Neeraj was a student of School of Open Learning.Investigations revealed that the complex was under construction and was not fully open to the public. There were no life jackets or fencing around the pool. A man from the site said that they may have not been able to assess the depth and hence drowned. He further said that even he tried to swim a few days ago and got injured because of some cut glass pieces inside the pool water.Further investigations in the case are on. (With Inputs From ANI)



NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter