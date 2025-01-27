4-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Burari, 10 Rescued So Far: Police

As many as ten people have been rescued so far after a four-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Burari area on Monday evening, according to Delhi police.

The rescued individuals have been taken to a local hospital.

The rescue operation, which is still ongoing, involves the Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North Delhi) Raja Banthia told reporters that we received information that labourers were trapped inside the building, we expect around 12-15 people still trapped.

"In Kaushik Enclave of Burari, a newly constructed four-storey building in 200 square yards area has collapsed. Police and fire teams reached the spot immediately. We got information that labourers were trapped inside the building. So far 10 people have been rescued and we expect around 12-15 people to be trapped," he said.

"Rescue operation is currently underway," DCP Banthia added.

Further details are awaited.

