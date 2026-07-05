Telangana Man Robs Woman Of Gold, Cash, Pushes Her Into Well. She Survives For 21 Hours

For nearly 21 hours, a 55-year-old woman fought for survival inside a remote agricultural well in Telangana's Karimnagar district after she was allegedly robbed and pushed in by a man who believed she could identify him if she lived.

Her rescue led investigators to a 21-year-old student whom they say had planned the robbery while struggling with debts accumulated through online gambling and betting.

Police said the accused, burdened by debts after losing nearly Rs 4 lakh on online gambling and betting platforms, pushed the woman into the well after robbing her, believing she could identify him if she survived.

The woman's struggle for survival and eventual rescue exposed what investigators described as a planned robbery that escalated into an attempted murder.

Police said the case initially began as a missing person complaint after 55-year-old Tangarala Lakshmi, a daily wage worker, failed to return home on July 1.

"On the first night, we received only a missing case report. Her son lodged a complaint saying his mother, a daily wage worker, had not returned home. At that stage, there was no suspicion against anyone, so we registered a normal missing complaint," Karimnagar Police Commissioner Ghaus Alam said.

The investigation took a dramatic turn the following morning when police received a Dial-100 call from the outskirts of Nustulapur village. Villagers had rescued Lakshmi from a deep agricultural well.

Lured With Promise Of Work

After being rescued, Lakshmi told investigators that a stranger had approached her and offered employment at his farm.

"He booked a Rapido bike and took her towards Thimmapur village in the district. Since he could not find a secluded place there because of CCTV cameras and public movement, he shifted her onto his own motorcycle and took her to a remote road near Nustulapur village," Ghaus Alam explained.

Police said that once they reached the isolated location, the accused allegedly threatened Lakshmi and robbed her of about 5 grams of gold ornaments, 20 grams of silver anklets and cash.

According to investigators, the accused then attempted to eliminate the only witness to the crime.

"His intention was clear. After robbing her, he wanted the victim dead so that nobody could identify him. That clearly establishes the motive," Ghaus Alam said.

Pushed Into A Well, Then A Fight For Survival

Police said the accused pushed Lakshmi into the well, believing she would not survive.

Lakshmi initially managed to stay afloat by holding onto a rope inside the well. Investigators said the accused noticed this and allegedly cut the rope.

"Even after pushing her into the well, he noticed she was holding onto a rope and deliberately cut it. This shows his clear intention to kill," the Commissioner added.

Despite this, Lakshmi managed to survive. Knowing how to swim, she reached another cable attached to the motor pipeline and held on through the night.

"She remained inside the well for almost 20 to 21 hours. Because the area was completely isolated, nobody heard her cries until the next morning when local farmers rescued her," Ghaus Alam said.

Following the rescue, police formed a special investigation team and began tracing the suspect using technical evidence, including Rapido booking records, CCTV footage and mobile phone analysis.

"We examined the Rapido rider, verified technical evidence and CCTV footage, and successfully identified and arrested the accused. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime," the Commissioner said.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had sold the stolen gold ornaments to a jewellery trader.

"The jeweller knowingly purchased stolen property. We have arrested him as well under the relevant provisions for receiving stolen property," Ghaus Alam said.

Gambling Losses And Debt

According to police, the accused, identified as Dhamma Dinesh Reddy (21), had accumulated significant debt after losing nearly Rs 4 lakh on online gambling and betting platforms and through loan applications.

Police have arrested Dhamma Dinesh Reddy and produced him before the court for further legal proceedings.