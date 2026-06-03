180 Theft Cases, 14 Warrants: Telegana Police Arrest Chain Snatcher

Telangana police have arrested a notorious chain snatcher who is allegedly involved in more than 180 gold chain theft cases across the state.

The 43-year-old accused, identified as Mohammed Faisal Shah Ali Jabri, also known as Abdullah, Sohail and Altaf, is a resident of Murad Nagar in Asifnagar and was arrested based on specific information by the Special Crime Team of the Central Crime Station (CCS) Hyderabad.

Police said Abdullah is a habitual offender and has been absconding for several years. As many as 14 non-bailable warrants are pending against him.

Abdullah carried out a series of gold chain snatchings in 2023 before fleeing Hyderabad to avoid arrest.

“He is a notorious and habitual offender involved in more than 180 snatching cases across Telangana,” police said.

Investigators further revealed that after leaving Hyderabad, Abdullah moved to Bengaluru and later stayed in Rayachoti town in Andhra Pradesh. During his stay there, he allegedly committed three more chain-snatching offences under the limits of Rayachoti and Chennur police stations.

The arrest is considered significant because the accused had managed to keep himself away from police despite multiple cases and warrants against him. His arrest could now help solve several pending chain snatching cases across Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Officials described the arrest as a major breakthrough in efforts to curb chain snatching incidents in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

The accused was produced before the court, and further investigation is underway to trace stolen property and examine his involvement in other unsolved cases.

With over 180 cases linked to him and 14 pending warrants, Abdullah is considered one of the most wanted chain snatchers arrested by Hyderabad police in recent years.