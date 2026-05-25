Telangana Woman, Lover Kill Husband For Being 'Obstacle', Bury Body In Farm

A woman, with the help of her lover, allegedly killed her husband for being an 'obstacle', and buried his body in an agricultural field in Telangana.

The accused woman, Kalpana, had filed a missing persons complaint against her husband, Muthyam Reddy (42), on May 18.

During the investigation, officials found that Kalpana was regularly in contact with a man identified as Gaini Pandari alias Chintu - who lived in nearby Elgoi village. It turned out that Kalpana and Chintu had been in a relationship for the past few months. Her husband got to know about it, causing frequent fights between them.

According to the police, the woman believed that her husband was becoming an 'obstacle' to her relationship with Chintu.

Subsequently, the cops detained the woman and her lover.

"As part of the investigation, we examined call data and questioned the suspects. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the murder," Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkata Reddy said.

Officials said that Muthyam was killed near the outskirts of Elgoi village. The accused later dug a pit in an agricultural field using a JCB machine and buried the body. They reportedly covered the area with soil and stones to avoid suspicion.

Muthyam was missing for the last nine days, officials said.

Authorities are carrying out excavation work in the presence of revenue authorities and conducting a 'panchnama'.

The body is being exhumed for postmortem examination.

"We are investigating whether any other persons were involved in the crime," the DSP added.