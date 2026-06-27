Telangana Man Watched 'How To Kill' Videos, Then Killed Family Of 4 Over Debt

A property dispute, unpaid debts and personal revenge led to the brutal murder of a family of four in Telangana's Nalgonda district, police said, adding that the main accused had watched online videos to learn how to commit the crime and avoid detection.

Nalgonda police cracked the case within four days of recovering the decomposed bodies from a house on June 22. Five special teams were formed, and investigators used forensic evidence, CCTV footage, mobile phone tracking and questioning of around 20 suspects to solve the case.

Police said the murders took place around four days before the bodies were discovered. The victims, Mohammed Sultan, his wife Haseena, son Mujammil and daughter Afsara, were found inside their locked house after neighbours complained of a foul smell.

The bodies had been wrapped in bedsheets, and the house was locked from the outside to delay discovery.

Murder Motive: Property Worth Rs 2 Crore, Loans, Disputes

District SP Sharath Chandra Pawar said the conspiracy was driven by property worth over Rs 2 crore, unpaid debts and family disputes.

Police said the main accused, Syed Aslam, a Hyderabad-based car driver, was facing financial trouble due to his lifestyle and loans.

He had earlier borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Haseena, his wife's aunt. He later approached her for another loan of Rs 1 lakh to buy a new car, but she refused and allegedly mocked him for not paying interest on the earlier loan.

Investigators said the accused had earlier tried to steal land documents from Haseena's house but failed.

"When Haseena refused to transfer the property and also declined another loan request, the accused allegedly decided to eliminate the entire family," the SP said.

Aslam's wife Tabassum also held a grudge against Haseena, as her first husband had previously filed a police complaint against Tabassum's mother. She allegedly encouraged Aslam to target Haseena's house for theft.

Driven by financial pressure and personal animosity, Aslam watched online videos to learn how to carry out the crime.

According to police, Aslam reached Haseena's house in the early hours of June 19 and first stabbed her to death. He then attacked her husband and their two children.

Post-mortem findings revealed the extent of violence. Sultan suffered six stab wounds, Haseena seven, daughter Afsara nine, while son Mujammil suffered 16 stab wounds.

Police suspect Mujammil tried to fight back, leading to repeated stabbing. Investigators also believe the young girl attempted to hide under a bed but was dragged out and killed.

"It was a planned conspiracy. Scientific evidence, CCTV footage, technical analysis and sustained investigation helped us identify and arrest all the accused," SP Pawar said.

After the killings, the accused fled in a car, stealing cash, gold and property documents. They later pledged the stolen jewellery for Rs 5.30 lakh.

Police recovered Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold, the murder weapons, blood-stained clothes, mobile phones and the vehicle used in the crime.

Four accused, Syed Aslam, Tabassum, Mohammed Sohail and Hemant Kumar, have been arrested. Two others who allegedly assisted before and after the crime are on the run and are being searched for.

(With inputs from PTI)

