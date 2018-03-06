Telangana Man Chops Off Teen Son's Hand Over Phone, Porn Addiction

Mohammed Qayyum Qureshi, arrested on Monday, has been sent to jail on charges of attempt to murder, a police official said.
The incident took place in Pahadi Shareef area when Qureshi chopped off his son Khalid's hand with a butcher's knife when he was sleeping, the official added.
Qureshi was angry with his son, who works with a cable operator, for being addicted to films and porn at the cost of his work and health.
A couple of days ago, Khalid reportedly revolted against his father who warned him against the addiction.
The hand was severed with poor chances of recovery, the police said.