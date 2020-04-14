Telangana Man Cheated Of Rs 92,000 While Trying To Buy Liquor Online: Cops

The man ordered a liquor bottle and was told it would cost Rs 1,600, police said. (Representational)

An accountant at a private firm lost Rs 92,000 to online fraudsters while trying to buy liquor after they lured him to make payment on the promise of delivering it to his home during the lockdown period, police said on Tuesday.

Liquor shops and bars in Telangana have been closed during the lockdown period.

The Police said the man searched for liquor sales on an online classifieds company and came across the mobile number of a popular wine outlet. However, the number was that of cyber fraudsters, they said.

They said the man ordered one bottle of liquor and was told it would cost Rs 1,600 and that he should make the payment with a debit card.

While making the payment, the man revealed his debit card number, CVV and later shared the OTP with the fraudster.

They convinced him to share five more OTPs and in the process the accountant lost a total of Rs 92,000, the police said.

The accountant later filed a complaint with cyber police after which a case was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and IT Act, they said.