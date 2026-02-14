Congress Tops Telangana Civic Polls, But BJP's Breakthrough Tempers Victory

In a decisive shift in Telangana's urban political landscape, the results of the recent urban local body elections covering 2,995 of 2,996 wards have been declared, revealing a dramatic realignment of civic power across the state.

The ruling Congress has emerged as the single-largest party, securing 1,537 wards - 51.4 per cent of total wards - consolidating its urban presence under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The results also highlight significant gains for the BJP and the AIMIM, while the BRS, once a dominant urban force, saw a substantial decline, winning 781 wards (26.1 per cent) compared to 181 wards (73 per cent) in 2021.

Ward-Wise Tally (2026)

Congress: 1,537 (51.4 per cent), BRS: 781 wards (26.1 per cent), BJP: 336 wards (11.2 per cent), AIMIM: 70 wards (2.3 per cent), CPI (Marxist): 13 wards (0.4 per cent), Other parties: 73 wards (2.4 per cent), and independents: 183 wards (6.1 per cent).

In the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls, Congress secured six, confirming its urban dominance.

BJP SURPRISES

It's the BJP which has caught attention by its surprise victory in the Karimnagar and Nizamabad Municipal Corporations, marking its first-ever victories in these urban strongholds. Both constituencies are represented in parliament by BJP MPs, adding strategic significance to these civic gains.

Reacting to the win, Telangana BJP state president N Ramchandra Rao called it a "saffron wave" in the state.

Saffron Wave is marching ahead in Telangana



The results of the Municipal Elections have made one thing absolutely clear: the political landscape of Telangana is undergoing a decisive shift.



BRS is gone:

A party that once dominated urban local bodies has witnessed a dramatic… pic.twitter.com/m2zfQyIvGr — N Ramchander Rao (@N_RamchanderRao) February 13, 2026

The BJP also emerged as a strong second force in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Kothagudem, and led in municipalities like Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Metpalli, and Jagtial.

Analysts note that the BJP's gains reflect a steady push to expand its grassroots footprint beyond traditional bastions, particularly in north Telangana. Excited with the performance, BJP MP and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay announced the "saffron flag" will be hoisted in Hyderabad as it is soon awaiting GHMC polls.

AIMIM EXTENDS REACH

Another party that surprised political watchers is AIMIM, which has extended its reach beyond Hyderabad, consolidating influence in municipalities such as Bhainsa, Bodhan, and Narayanpet, winning over 47 wards in municipalities and 22 in municipal corporations - its strongest urban performance to date.

The party contested 282 wards statewide, and won 70 of them, a visible presence beyond its core strongholds. In Bhainsa municipality, AIMIM emerged as the leading party with 12 of 26 wards, and it also secured 12 in Bodhan. It further won 14 wards in Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, three in Mahbubnagar and Karimnagar Corporations each, and two in Nalgonda.

BRS FACES THREAT

Comparing with 2021, when BRS (then TRS) dominated with 181 of 248 wards (73 per cent), Congress managed only 23 wards (9.3 per cent) and BJP 20 wards (8 per cent), the 2026 results is a complete political turnaround - Congress transformed from a marginal player into a dominant urban force, while BJP and AIMIM emerged as credible challengers, and BRS faces a threat as its performance in the assembly, parliament, and now the urban local body highlighted its decline.