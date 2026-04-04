Telangana Woman, 2 Girls 'Drowned' In Pool Were Killed By Man Over Wanting Son

A pregnant woman and her two daughters died on Wednesday night in Telangana's Warangal city. What appeared to be a case of accidental drowning changed its course, after a police investigation revealed that it was the woman's husband, who killed the three.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Farhat and her daughters, Umera and Ayesha, aged 8 and 6 respectively. The family owned a swimming pool near the Warangal-Khammam National Highway, which they would rent out to visitors. It was the family's main source of income.

On Wednesday night, Farhat and her daughters reportedly went near the water along with other family members. A few minutes later, they were found in the pool. Residents and relatives rushed to pull them out and shifted them to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where doctors declared them dead.

Farhat's husband, Azharuddin, told police that his wife and daughters slipped into the pool and drowned.

Azharuddin and Farhat had a love marriage and were parenting two girls. Farhat was pregnant with third child, which according to the sources, was a girl. Azharuddin wanted a boy. He allegedly asked Farhat to abort the baby, which she refused.

Police investigation has revealed that this refusal turned out to be the cause of Farhat and her daughters' deaths. Azharuddin took them to the swimming pool and pushed them into it, said sources privy to the matter.

Police tracked Azharuddin's phone location at the time of the incident and found that CCTV cameras at the pool had been switched off before the incident. Investigating officers found inconsistencies in Azharuddin's statements, which further strengthened their suspicions regarding the husband.

Police have registered a murder case and formed special teams to trace Azharuddin.

Woman's Father Had Accused His Son-In-Law

Farhat's father, Ali, had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging frequent arguments between his daughter and son-in-law over the past few days, mainly over their children and Farhat's pregnancy. Family members claimed Azharuddin did not want another girl child and had been forcing Farhat to undergo an abortion.

"My daughter was under pressure for many days. We do not believe this was an accident," Farhat's father told police.