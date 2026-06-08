Telangana Police Arrest Jailed Bihar Gangster Behind Rs 82-Lakh Robbery

Telangana police have made more arrests in the sensational PMJ Jewellers robbery case of Karimnahar with it has arresting the notorious gangster who hatched the robbery from inside a Bihar jail and was executed by an organised interstate gang.

Arrest of three main accused Subodh Singh, Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagira Singh (41), and Ravish Kumar alias Pradyuman (23) and their police custody instigation led to the police recovering two pistols allegedly used in the robbery.

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police Gaush Alam said that the accused were not fully cooperating. Police suspect they are deliberately hiding details about the stolen gold and diamond ornaments, their disposal, and financial transactions linked to the robbery. Contradictory statements regarding the movement and concealment of the loot have slowed recovery efforts.

Police arrested absconding accused, Amar Singh alias Pahilwan alias Amarendra Kumar Singh (43), at Salimpur in Bihar's Patna district on June 4. After obtaining a transit warrant, a special police team is brought to Karimnagar.

According to police, the robbery conspiracy was hatched inside Purnea Central Jail in Bihar. The alleged mastermind, Subodh Singh alias "Golden Thief," a 42-year-old native of Nalanda district, has been in jail since 2018 and is allegedly linked to dozens of robbery and burglary cases across several states. Investigators say he operated a network targeting jewellery showrooms and gold finance firms while coordinating associates from prison.

Police claim the PMJ robbery was executed exactly according to the plan he allegedly shared with visitors inside jail.

The robbery occurred in the early hours of May 3 when armed offenders targeted PMJ Jewellers in Karimnagar and escaped with valuables. So far, police have recovered about 1.8 of gold ornaments and nearly 112 kg of silver articles worth around Rs 82.02 lakh.

"The gang had criminal links across Telangana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal. Search operations are continuing to arrest the remaining accused and recover the remaining property," CP Gaush Alam said.