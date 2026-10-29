Self-Declaration Form Row Erupts Amid Telangana's Paddy Cultivation Push

A controversy over self-declaration forms reportedly circulated among paddy farmers has intensified the debate over Telangana's agricultural policy, as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appeals to farmers to defer one crop cycle amid fears of an El Nino-related water crisis.

The forms, circulated on social media, reportedly ask farmers who wish to cultivate paddy during the upcoming Rabi (Yasangi) season to declare that they are doing so voluntarily and that neither seed dealers nor the government should be held responsible if crops fail due to shortages of irrigation water, electricity or other reasons.

The forms reportedly seek personal details, including farmers' names, mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers and village particulars.

The development has raised concerns that farmers could be left bearing the financial burden of crop failures.

However, reports citing the Telangana Agriculture Department indicate that no official order has been issued making such declarations mandatory for purchasing paddy seeds. Seed dealers' representatives have also reportedly denied receiving official instructions to collect the forms.

Earlier Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged farmers to reconsider water-intensive paddy cultivation and postpone one seasonal crop to protect drinking water supplies over the next eight to ten months.

"Water is no longer available, no matter how much we pay or how hard we try," the Chief Minister said, appealing to people to conserve the state's available water resources and give drinking water the highest priority.

He warned that inadequate irrigation could cause standing crops to dry up, resulting in substantial financial losses and damage to agricultural motors and transformers.

The government has also said it would explore support for farmers and agricultural labourers affected by the proposed reduction in cultivation.

The controversy comes amid growing political differences over the state's preparedness for the anticipated water crisis and the protection of farmers' livelihoods.

The BRS has questioned the government's water-management planning and its appeal to farmers to defer cultivation.

The party has called for compensation for affected farmers, a comprehensive drought policy and clarity on financial assistance for those who skip a crop season.

The BJP has also sought compensation for crop losses, effective crop insurance implementation and clarity on the availability of irrigation water. BJP leaders have questioned the government's preparedness and called for concrete relief measures.

The ruling Congress government has meanwhile appealed for cooperation, saying drinking water security must be prioritised while contingency measures are prepared to address agricultural distress.