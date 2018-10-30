Second List Of Candidates For Telangana Polls To Come Before Diwali: BJP

BJP president Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls in September (File)

BJP would release its second list of candidates for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana before Diwali, a party leader said today.

The list, expected to comprise 30-40 seats, would be released "certainly before Diwali (on November 7)", BJP spokesperson Krishna Saagar Rao told news agency PTI.

The party had released its first list of 38 nominees on October 20. There are a total 119 assembly seats in the state.

The Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on November 12 and the last date of nominations is November 19, as per the schedule released by the Election Commission.

Mr Rao said the manifesto for the polls was likely to be released in the second week of November. The draft would be ready by the first weekend.

For the manifesto, the BJP proposed regulation of liquor sale in the state, free transport to those taking up 'Deeksha' (religious code of behaviour) for visiting temples, including Sabarimala and total waiver of tax on petrol and diesel.

BJP president Amit Shah had kicked off the party's campaign for the Telangana polls in September at a public meeting at Mahabubnagar and addressed another meeting earlier this month at Karimnagar.

On October 21, Amit Shah addressed the national convention of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held in Hyderbad.