Muslim Representation In Telangana Assembly Remains Unchanged

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was re-elected from Chandrayangutta seat Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The representation of Muslims in the 119-member Telangana Assembly has remained unchanged at eight after yesterday's election results. Seven members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) were re-elected the from Muslim-majority constituencies in Hyderabad while a member of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was also re-elected.

They were all members of the dissolved Telangana Assembly.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was re-elected from Chandrayangutta constituency. The other newly elected legislators from his party are Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Jaffar Hussain (Nampalli), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Moazzam Khan (Bahadurpura) and Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan).

TRS' Mohammed Shakeel Aamir was re-elected from Bodhan in the Nizamabad district. He was one of the two Muslim candidates of the ruling party and the only one outside the AIMIM strongholds.

The Congress fielded seven candidates including two outside Hyderabad but none could win. The Bharatiya Janata Party's both Muslim candidates and Telugu Desam Party's lone Muslim candidates all lost -- in seats held by AIMIM.

