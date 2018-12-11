'Respect People's Verdict': Chandrababu Naidu As KCR Leads In Telangana

N Chandrababu Naidu said his party will respect people's verdict in Telangana. (File)

With the Congress-TDP 'People's Front' receiving a drubbing in the Telangana assembly elections, Telugu Desam party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that his party will respect people's verdict.

Mr Naidu congratulated Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao for establishing a huge lead in Telangana. "My compliments to Chandrasekhar Rao," Mr Naidu said in a statement.

Besides the Congress and TDP, the People's Front ('Prajakutami') also comprised the TJS, and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The TDP walked out of the BJP-led NDA a few months ago over the Centre's refusal to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh. "People of all states are antagonistic towards the BJP. Results of these assembly elections will enable formation of a strong alternative to the BJP in the 2019 general elections," he added.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.