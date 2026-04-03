Rs 24 Lakh Cash, 800 Grams Gold: Raid At Warangal Sub-Registrar's Office

A surprise inspection by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau at the Sub-Registrar Office in Warangal has uncovered large-scale irregularities involving unauthorised agents, unregistered documents and alleged financial dealings between officials and document writers.

The inspection was carried out on April 2 by ACB officials from the Warangal Range at the Sub-Registrar Office in Warangal (Rural) in Hanumakonda district.

During the raids, ACB officials found 20 unauthorised agents and document writers operating inside the office premises.

Investigators seized Rs 47,450 unaccounted cash, 70 unregistered documents from the office raising questions about how land papers were being handled and processed.

According to the ACB, a more serious revelation emerged after officials examined the mobile phones of the document writers.

Several WhatsApp conversations were allegedly found between Sub-Registrar Officer-I Sri Jamalapuram Ramachandra Rao and Sub-Registrar Officer-II Sri Davuluri Anand.

The chats reportedly pointed to PhonePe transactions between the officers and document writers amounting to nearly Rs 42.03 lakh over the last year.

The inspection also revealed that 204 registered documents, which should have already been delivered to the public, were still in the custody of the two sub-registrars.

Simultaneous searches were later conducted at the houses of both the officials and ACB teams recovered Rs 24.61 lakh in cash, 819.5 grams of gold ornaments and 2.6 kilograms of silver ornaments.

Investigators also found fixed deposits worth Rs 30.10 lakh in Kapil Chits at the residence of Sri Davuluri Anand.

Officials said a detailed report is being prepared and will be submitted to the government for further action.

An FIR has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused officer. Further legal proceeding is underway.